2Nd annual March For Hope held in Delray Beach

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

Story Video: Click here

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Community members marched side by side with Delray Beach police officers to unite as one on Sunday.

Citizens and police took part in the March For Hope.

After the march a rally was held at Daughter of Zion Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

There, kids were able to grab back to school supplies and groceries.

Organizes say the rally is not only about creating change, but doing it together as a community.

Coordinator Michael Hannah said, "We stand for hope today, we unite together today, to ensure that our children of today are taken care of. We're going to stand and go all in - radical being the new normal for us."

This was the second annual March For Hope held in Delray Beach.