Vigils held in South Florida for Charlottesville

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.

GRAPHIC: Video shows men shooting shark, laughing as its bleeds out

Communities across the country are coming together against white supremacy after this weekend's violet protests in Virginia.

White supremacists and counter-protesters clashed in the college town of Charlottesville, Va.

On Sunday, dozens gathered in downtown West Palm Beach and Stuart.

"Outraged that in 2017, we have white supremacists," said Suzanne Rode, who attended the vigil.

Many held signs and candles showing the world they will not tolerate racism.

"Scary time. Scared for my grandchildren and I get emotional about it because it's horrible," said Teresa Mangini, who attended the vigil.

Those who attended also honored the victims in Charlottesville.

"We're doing this for Heather (Heyer). Heather who was a 32-year-old woman who did nothing wrong except try to stand up for the ideals of America," said Rode.

Heyer died when a car plowed into a group of people at the protests on Saturday.

Sunday's vigil was organized by several activist groups here in South Florida.