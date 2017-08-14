Vigils held in South Florida for Charlottesville - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vigils held in South Florida for Charlottesville

Communities across the country are coming together against white supremacy after this weekend's violet protests in Virginia.

White supremacists and counter-protesters clashed in the college town of Charlottesville, Va.

 

On Sunday, dozens gathered in downtown West Palm Beach and Stuart.

"Outraged that in 2017, we have white supremacists," said Suzanne Rode, who attended the vigil.

Many held signs and candles showing the world they will not tolerate racism.

"Scary time. Scared for my grandchildren and I get emotional about it because it's horrible," said Teresa Mangini, who attended the vigil.

Those who attended also honored the victims in Charlottesville.

"We're doing this for Heather (Heyer). Heather who was a 32-year-old woman who did nothing wrong except try to stand up for the ideals of America," said Rode.

Heyer died when a car plowed into a group of people at the protests on Saturday.

Sunday's vigil was organized by several activist groups here in South Florida.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.