House damaged by fire in Lake Park

Crews respond to a fire Sunday night in Lake Park that forced residents from their home. 

At 8 p.m., crews responded to the fire in the 400 block of Silver Beach Rd.

 

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said firefighters reported flames coming from the right, front side of the home.

All occupants of the home were already outside when crews arrived at the scene.

Crews entered the structure and extinguished the fire.

Borroto said the cause is under investigation.

