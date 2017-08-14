Students head back to school in Palm Beach Co.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

Story Video: Click here

Palm Beach County is anticipating an easy roll out of its routes and buses Monday morning, something we didn’t see two years ago.

RELATED: More Back to School coverage | Back to School pictures | Bus stop locator

The transportation department knew it had to do two things to alleviate issues in prior years, hire more bus drivers and buy new school buses.

This year there are 78 new buses hitting the road equipped with air conditioning, seat belts and security cameras.

If some buses break down, the district says they have back up buses ready to go.

Also on deck are 30 back up drivers ready to go in case some call out or quit.

In 2015, the lack of drivers and ready to go buses plagued the district that caused issues that the district says won’t happen this year.

“I feel pretty good. It’s like coaching. I hope the team’s ready. They’ve had two good practices, mock runs, so I’m hoping Monday we’re going to have a successful day,” said Transportation Director Pete DiDonato.

The Palm Beach County school district says they have addressed the cultural issues that added to the bus meltdown.

During the peak of the problem, they lost 141 drivers. Last year it dropped to 89. Superintendent Robert Avossa credits the bump in pay as one of the reasons that helped the problem.