Role models jump start school year for students

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

A three-year tradition continued Monday morning in West Palm Beach that encourages student on their first day of school.

RELATED: More Back to School coverage | Back to School pictures | Bus stop locator

Students at nine elementary schools got high fives as they arrived for their first day of classes.

At U.B. Kinsey Elementary, community leaders lined the halls and shared words of inspiration like, "You rock, and you can do it."

Organizers said this event really makes a difference in setting the tone for the school year.

“It’s really an initiative to help young people to get off on the right track," organizer Cory Neering said.

About 125 volunteers signed up to help with “Ties That Bind.”

“We all got here through some encouragement and role models, so it truly does take a village,” Neering said.

Neering said he hopes the movement will continue to grow and spread to additional schools in Palm Beach County.