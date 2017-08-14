Cops: Man pulls gun on PSL teacher at open house

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

A Port St. Lucie man is accused of pointing a gun at a physical education teacher during an open house, Port St. Lucie police say.

The instructor, Christopher Lasala, said he was speaking to parents at Grace Christian Academy on Sunday about a martial arts/self defense after-school program he was going to run. He also told them that he thinks firearms aren’t always the best choice for self-defense because they can easily be taken away.

Another parent overheard the discussion and told Lasala that martial arts are "crap" and that he would kill him, according to a police report.

Lasala reportedly told the man, later identified as George Meyer, that he was wrong.

Meyer then pulled out a small black semi automatic gun from his pocket and pointed it at Lasala and said "bang, you're dead," according to the investigative report.

Lasala responded to Meyer by saying he wasn’t dead, the report states.

“No, you’re dead. My gun is locked and loaded,” Meyer is quoted in the report as saying.

Port St. Lucie Police interviewed Meyer at his home and they said he told them that he and Lasala were discussing martial arts and whether the instructor could disarm him. Police said Meyer claimed he stood a distance away from the teacher and pulled out his gun.

Meyer said he did not point the gun at anyone and covered it with both of his hands, the report states.

Police charged Meyer, 61, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, carrying concealed firearm, an exhibition of a firearm on school property, and improper exhibition of a firearm.

Meyer was released from the St. Lucie County Jail on bond Monday morning.

