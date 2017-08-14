Trump speaks on Charlottesville violence - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Trump speaks on Charlottesville violence

President Trump spoke Monday from the White House regarding this weekend's deadly protests involving hate groups in Charlottesville, Va.

The president said we must unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry and violence.

