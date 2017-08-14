Woman taken to hospital after near drowning - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman taken to hospital after near drowning

A woman was taken to the hospital after a near drowning Monday at a home south of Greenacres.

Around noon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a near drowning in the 6000 block of Oakview Lane.

Paramedics said when they arrived the patient had already been pulled from the water and was under the care of bystanders.

The patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  Her condition has not been released.

