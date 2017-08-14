17-Year-old accused of raping boy, 10

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

Historians and political scientists have been warning that American politics has become a pressure cooker, full of racial tension building once again to the point of a deadly clash like the one on Saturday that claimed three lives.

Political violence 'didn't come out of nowhere'

Here's how President Donald Trump's statements compare to previous presidents' remarks on other racial incidents.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a 10-year-old boy, according to a Boynton Beach Police report.

Police say the child’s mother confronted Courtney Bonner on July 18 about rumors Bonner had raped her son.

Bonner admitted to assaulting the boy in the boy’s Delray Beach home a week before, the report states.

Police spoke with the boy’s mother at Bethesda Memorial Hospital. A forensic exam of the boy by the Child Protection Team was positive for sexual abuse.

Bonner agreed to be interviewed by the Boynton Beach Police Department. Investigators say Bonner told them he sexually abused the 10-year-old.

Police arrested Bonner on July 20 as a juvenile. His case was re-processed and he was charged as an adult on Aug. 10.

Legally, the State Attorney’s Office has 21 days from the time of arrest to charge a suspect under 18-years-old as an adult in Florida.

A Palm Beach County Judge ordered Bonner to be held in jail without bond on Friday. Bonner is not allowed to have contact with the victim, witnesses or anyone under the age of 18.

Bonner is charged with sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12. He is to be evaluated by doctors for mental health and physical condition in the medical unit of the jail.