Baby safe, teen mom still missing

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

Historians and political scientists have been warning that American politics has become a pressure cooker, full of racial tension building once again to the point of a deadly clash like the one on Saturday that claimed three lives.

Historians and political scientists have been warning that American politics has become a pressure cooker, full of racial tension building once again to the point of a deadly clash like the one on Saturday that claimed three lives.

Political violence 'didn't come out of nowhere'

Political violence 'didn't come out of nowhere'

Here's how President Donald Trump's statements compare to previous presidents' remarks on other racial incidents.

Here's how President Donald Trump's statements compare to previous presidents' remarks on other racial incidents.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

UPDATE: Missing teen mother Laneijah Durham turned her baby over to a relative in Palm Beach County Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The child is safe and in good health, PBSO said.

However, Laneijah's whereabouts are not known.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is assisting in the investigation.

EARLIER:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a teen mother and her 7-month-old son.

The sheriff's office said Laneijah Durham,14, voluntarily left from a group home in Lake Park with her son Ashton and they haven't been seen since.

They were last seen shortly after midnight.

Laneijah is described as 5’08”, 115 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt and pants. She also had a large duffel bag and baby stroller.

Because of their age, the sheriff's office is concerned for their welfare.

If you have any information please call 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Laneijah (14) and 7 month old baby boy, Ashton are #missing and we need your help to find them. Last seen in Lake Park. RT to help find them pic.twitter.com/u8P7oAp29N — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) August 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.