The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

Historians and political scientists have been warning that American politics has become a pressure cooker, full of racial tension building once again to the point of a deadly clash like the one on Saturday that claimed three lives.

Historians and political scientists have been warning that American politics has become a pressure cooker, full of racial tension building once again to the point of a deadly clash like the one on Saturday that claimed three lives.

Political violence 'didn't come out of nowhere'

Political violence 'didn't come out of nowhere'

Here's how President Donald Trump's statements compare to previous presidents' remarks on other racial incidents.

Here's how President Donald Trump's statements compare to previous presidents' remarks on other racial incidents.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

A Fort Pierce pharmacy clerk is accused of selling tainted male sexual enhancement drugs at Three O’s Food Mart, according to an arrest report.

Raid Said sold pills considered dangerous by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to an undercover agent, the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco says.

Records show Said agreed to sell the agent “Man King,” “Hard Ten Days” and “Sexsynergy” several times over the past year.

The pills contained synthetic drug substances such as sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, according to AB&T.

Agents say Said was warned twice for selling the pills containing contraband prescription drugs. He was ordered to stop selling the pills or face felony arrest.

Several months after the notices, an undercover agent reported going back to Three O’s and asked to buy “Hard Ten Days” from Said. He agreed to sell the pills for $7, the agent said.

The pills were returned by a laboratory on Aug. 8 to the Fort Pierce District Office as testing positive for “Non-Pfizer manufactured sexual enhancement dosage form containing the synthetic drug substance sildenafil.”

Agents arrested Said on Aug. 10 for selling an imitation and contraband of a controlled substance, owning and operating a pharmacy without a licensed pharmacist, and selling a controlled substance without a prescription.

Said was released on bond from the St. Lucie County Jail.