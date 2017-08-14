Port St. Lucie boy's birthday wish? A friend

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

Historians and political scientists have been warning that American politics has become a pressure cooker, full of racial tension building once again to the point of a deadly clash like the one on Saturday that claimed three lives.

Political violence 'didn't come out of nowhere'

Here's how President Donald Trump's statements compare to previous presidents' remarks on other racial incidents.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

A Port St. Lucie boy says all he wants for his birthday is a friend. His mother said he has Asperger's and has been bullied at school. Now, she’s working with a non-profit to ensure people show up at a big birthday bash!

I asked William Morales what his biggest wish for his birthday party was, and he responded, “That I could at least make a friend I guess because I really don’t have any,”

Those are hard words for anyone to hear.

“Not a lot of people at my school like me,” he said.

I told him I thought he was pretty cool and I’d only known him a few minutes. “Yeah, I guess,” he said.

This week marks his 13th birthday.

“Never been invited to a birthday party,” said Tricia Morales, his mom. “The last one he had, he was little and one person showed up. So, we only had birthdays as a family because I wouldn’t handle the look on his face.”

His mother said the daily questions asking if he’s weird are hard to handle.

“As a mother, it breaks your heart because there is not much you can do,” she said.

That’s where Crowdfunnit came in, offering to throw a party for him. The national non-profit says they do this for lonely kids around the country, often on the autism spectrum.

“We found by having an event it raises... the awareness and at the same time lets a child celebrate the birthday. It’s a proactive way of handling bully,” said Lisa Gang with Crowdfunnit.

Both Mom and son say it’s a great start.

“My wish is that he will find friends that have tolerance for his differences and love and appreciate him for who he is and his kindness," she said.

William told me he wants six people to come to the party, but the hope, of course, is that more people show up to make this boy’s day.

The party is set for Sunday at Superplay off St. Lucie West, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Duffy's will offer food and Magnolia’s bakery donated a cake.

Port St. Lucie police are also helping out, collecting cards from officers to deliver to William.

You can mail those to:



C/o Richard Wilson, Port St. Lucie Police Athletic League. Port St. Lucie, FL 34952