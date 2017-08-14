Changes and improvements for first day of school

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

Historians and political scientists have been warning that American politics has become a pressure cooker, full of racial tension building once again to the point of a deadly clash like the one on Saturday that claimed three lives.

Political violence 'didn't come out of nowhere'

Here's how President Donald Trump's statements compare to previous presidents' remarks on other racial incidents.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

Summer vacation is now over for tens of thousands of kids.

Monday was the first day of school for many.

In Palm Beach County it was also the day to show off changes and improvements thanks, in part, to a penny sales tax.

The first stop for Palm Beach County Deputy Superintendent Dr. David Christiansen was Jaega Middle School in West Palm Beach. He was checking in on new principal Dr. Allen.

"You're returning home," said Christiansen to Dr. Anthony Allen.

Next stop was Hidden Oaks which has expanded to a K-8.

"First day of school is always so exciting," said Christiansen.

His third stop was Del Prado Elementary School in Boca Raton where this summer, sales tax money provided upgraded paving.

"The majority of our 187 schools are being touched by this tax referendum," said Christiansen.

Christiansen says the district will hold off for now on any more improvements until holiday break and next summer.