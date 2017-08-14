Crews save family dog from house fire in Jupiter

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

Historians and political scientists have been warning that American politics has become a pressure cooker, full of racial tension building once again to the point of a deadly clash like the one on Saturday that claimed three lives.

Political violence 'didn't come out of nowhere'

Here's how President Donald Trump's statements compare to previous presidents' remarks on other racial incidents.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

Bowing to pressure, Trump denounces hate groups by name

Fire crews were at the scene of a house fire Monday evening they say displaced three adults, two children and a family dog.

The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of Otter Lane North in Egret Landing in Jupiter.

First arriving firefighters reported flames from the garage and were able to contain the flames.

The occupants were outside of the home and were not injured, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were advised that the family dog could still be inside the smoked filled home. They were able to search the home and rescue the dog. The dog was given oxygen and survived.

The fire is out and officials say overhaul operations are being done.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family displaced by the fire.