Officials: Osceola Magnet safe after mold found

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

Historians and political scientists have been warning that American politics has become a pressure cooker, full of racial tension building once again to the point of a deadly clash like the one on Saturday that claimed three lives.

Political violence 'didn't come out of nowhere'

Here's how President Donald Trump's statements compare to previous presidents' remarks on other racial incidents.

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

The assistant superintendent for Indian River County schools said Monday that Osceola Magnet School is safe, despite finding mold in several classrooms.

Over the weekend, professional mold remediation teams were brought in to deep clean three wings where surface mold was found. Jon Teske, the assistant superintendent, said at no point was the building ever considered toxic.

“We’ve taken extra precautionary measures to ensure the school is safe and the air quality is in an acceptable range," said Teske.

About 30-percent of the student body was not on campus Monday, but that also includes children who don't start kindergarten until Tuesday. The district is waiting on air quality test results before opening up all of the school wings.

Teske says the district kept the air conditioning running during the summer, but mechanical issues may have led to high humidity in some classrooms.

“We want to put parents minds at ease and teachers and staff to ensure that air quality is safe," said Teske.

The school principal sent repeated phone messages to parents.

That gave parent Ashley Sullivan peace of mind.

“He communicated very well with everybody I think and honestly we live in Florida so there’s probably mold in every single place you go," said Sullivan.

The district is hoping to get kindergarten and first graders in their classrooms by Thursday, and the campus completely back to normal by Monday.