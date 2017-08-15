No bond for nanny after Jupiter boy kidnapped

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

Historians and political scientists have been warning that American politics has become a pressure cooker, full of racial tension building once again to the point of a deadly clash like the one on Saturday that claimed three lives.

Historians and political scientists have been warning that American politics has become a pressure cooker, full of racial tension building once again to the point of a deadly clash like the one on Saturday that claimed three lives.

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

Story Video: Click here

There are many unanswered questions following the safe return of 4-year-old Dominic Caprio. An amber alert was issued after police arrested his nanny, Blanca Castro and found Dominic wasn’t with her.

On Thursday, the boy’s mother returned home and found her son and nanny were gone.

On Monday, Blanca Castro faced a judge, who ordered no bond on a kidnapping charge and said Castro must be transported to Palm Beach County within 15 days, where she’ll be assigned a public defender.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 has learned police had been called out to the Jupiter town home, where the boy and mother lived, multiple times since the start of the year, including a call for a disturbance in February, a welfare check in May, and several police service calls.

At the house today, an officer escorted a man inside, who said he was a friend and asked by the family to check on things. It’s unclear where Dominic and his mother are.

Meantime, detectives said they worked in conjunction with an attorney to ensure the boy was safely returned. It has not been released yet who the boy was with and who the attorney was working for.

“We don’t know who yet who negotiated the turnover of the child,” said Michelle Suskauer, WPTV NewsChannel 5’s legal analyst. “What that means,is this attorney may have actually injected him or herself by possibly becoming a witness. The problem is the attorney can’t say anything based on attorney client privilege so we may have no answers as to who had the child and where they were.”

