Martin County students head back to class

Monday, August 14 2017 3:37 AM EDT2017-08-14 07:37:01 GMT
Tuesday, August 15 2017 4:20 AM EDT2017-08-15 08:20:08 GMT
In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."
In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."
"It was a monumental tasks, but we were at least happy to get it," Gaylord said. "We sent two calls to parents (so they) would check the website for routes on Monday."
Two days before school, the district voted to reinstate the 90 routes once eliminated. Concerns from the public and the sheriff made them reconsider the cut.
Parents said the cutting of routes was poorly planned since some eliminated routes would force children to take dangerous paths to school. Data from the county's engineering department reaffirmed parents concerns.
Class for students in elementary started at 7:40 a.m. Buses rolled into lots on time and many parents walked their kids to school.