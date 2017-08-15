Martin County students head back to class

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

Many Martin County parents wondered if the last-minute decision to reinstate 90 school bus routes would impact the first day of school on Tuesday.

Superintendent Laurie Gaylord reported no issues Tuesday morning.

Bus routes were rolled out by the district late Monday after they made adjustments to routes, as dictated by the transportation department's mock run earlier that day.

"It was a monumental tasks, but we were at least happy to get it," Gaylord said. "We sent two calls to parents (so they) would check the website for routes on Monday."

Two days before school, the district voted to reinstate the 90 routes once eliminated. Concerns from the public and the sheriff made them reconsider the cut.

Parents said the cutting of routes was poorly planned since some eliminated routes would force children to take dangerous paths to school. Data from the county's engineering department reaffirmed parents concerns.

Class for students in elementary started at 7:40 a.m. Buses rolled into lots on time and many parents walked their kids to school.

