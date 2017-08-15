FPL Energy Saving Tips

Sponsored by Florida Power and Light

FOX 29's Brittany Buscemi spoke with FPL Spokesperson Florencia Contesse to learn about some tips to help customers take control of their energy bill and save money.

According to FPL, the number one driver of high energy bills is the AC - it accounts for up to 50% of your bill. FPL recommends you set your AC to 78 degrees when your home, and 82 degrees when you're away. Even bumping your AC up a couple degrees will go a long way and help cut down on your energy bill.

The FPL app is also a helpful tool. It is available on the iOS app store and Google Play to all FPL customers. You can view your bill, pay your bill, sign up for alerts, and see your projected bill. Being able to see what your bill is projected to be can help you make changes where you can and take control of your energy usage.

