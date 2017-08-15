Two workers injured in Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two workers injured in Palm Beach

Two workers were injured in Palm Beach Tuesday morning, according to Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

One or both may have been shocked, fire rescue said.

The incident happened in the 600 block of South County Road.

One patient was transported to St Mary’s Medical Center and the second person was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center. 

 
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.