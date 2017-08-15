Gas leak at Delray Beach restaurant - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- A gas leak at a Delray Beach restaurant has caused nearby businesses to be evacuated.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue says the leak happened at 2230 West Atlantic Avenue just west of Congress Avenue.

The surrounding businesses have been evacuated at this time and the gas leak has been capped.

The gas company is enroute to the location to assist with repairs.

