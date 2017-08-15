Two workers injured in Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two workers injured in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Two workers were injured in Palm Beach Tuesday morning, according to Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

One or both may have been shocked, fire rescue said.

The incident happened at a residence in the 600 block of South County Rd.

One patient was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center, and the second person was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center. 

Palm Beach police have closed off a road in front of the home while officers investigate.

