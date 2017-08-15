Person in custody after Boca Raton auto burglary - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person in custody after Boca Raton auto burglary

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Police in Boca Raton said one person was taken into custody Tuesday morning in connection with a car burglary case. 

Around 5:30 a.m., police asked residents just south of Lynn University to stay indoors Tuesday while police and K9s search for car burglars.

Authorities said burglars broke into several vehicles around Banyan Boulevard Circle and Northwest 30th Way near the Boca Bath and Tennis Club.  

The name of the person taken into custody has not been released.

It's unclear if police are searching for more people in connection with the burglaries.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.