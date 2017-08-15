Worker hospitalized after being shocked in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Worker hospitalized after being shocked in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. -- A worker was shocked in Jupiter today.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the area near Donald Ross Road and Alton Road at 10:08 a.m.

The patient, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

