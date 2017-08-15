World's fastest street car costs $3 million - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

World's fastest street car costs $3 million

The Bugatti Chiron can hit a top speed of 261 mph, but it's going to cost you a whopping $3 million.

The car has a 16-cylinder engine, four turbochargers and 1,500 horsepower.

A Lamborghini Aventador has half the horse power at a sixth of the price of the Chiron.

 

Bugatti calls it the ultimate super sports car: "ultra-modern, incredibly fast, agile and powerful with a stylistically demanding design and the highest possible levels of comfort."

