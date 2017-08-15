40 Restaurant violations found at Crazy Buffet

Monday, August 14 2017 3:37 AM EDT2017-08-14 07:37:01 GMT
Tuesday, August 15 2017 4:20 AM EDT2017-08-15 08:20:08 GMT
In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."
In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."
Crazy Buffet on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach was ordered to close its doors on Aug. 8 after a state inspection found more than 40 violations, including six that were high priority.
The high-priority violations at the Asian restaurant included eight live roaches close to the hibachi grill. Foods including shrimp and fake crab were not being kept cold enough and the self-service buffet/salad bar lacked sneeze guards.
For a list of all the violations see the full inspection report below.
When the inspector returned later that day for a follow-up inspection, he found 22 remaining violations and the restaurant had to remain closed for the day.
A day later the inspector allowed the restaurant to reopen despite multiple violations because the remaining violations posed no immediate threat to the public.