40 Restaurant violations found at Crazy Buffet

Crazy Buffet on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach was ordered to close its doors on Aug. 8 after a state inspection found more than 40 violations, including six that were high priority.

The high-priority violations at the Asian restaurant included eight live roaches close to the hibachi grill. Foods including shrimp and fake crab were not being kept cold enough and the self-service buffet/salad bar lacked sneeze guards.

When the inspector returned later that day for a follow-up inspection, he found 22 remaining violations and the restaurant had to remain closed for the day.

A day later the inspector allowed the restaurant to reopen despite multiple violations because the remaining violations posed no immediate threat to the public.

