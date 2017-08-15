Police officer kills suspected shoplifter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police officer kills suspected shoplifter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Authorities in Colorado say a police officer shot and killed a person suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart.

A spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's office, Jacqueline Kirby, says Colorado Springs police were called to the store Monday night. She says the suspect was identified and shot after a chase.

Kirby said it's not clear yet whether the suspect was armed.

The officer is currently on paid leave. No further details on the officer or suspect were immediately available.

Colorado Springs police spokesman Lt. Howard Black says the officer won't be identified until after his or her family is notified and a psychiatric evaluation is completed, likely within 72 hours.

The sheriff's office is investigating under a 2015 state law that requires police to get outside help reviewing officer shootings.

