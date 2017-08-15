Police officer kills suspected shoplifter

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Authorities in Colorado say a police officer shot and killed a person suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart.

A spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's office, Jacqueline Kirby, says Colorado Springs police were called to the store Monday night. She says the suspect was identified and shot after a chase.

Kirby said it's not clear yet whether the suspect was armed.

The officer is currently on paid leave. No further details on the officer or suspect were immediately available.

Colorado Springs police spokesman Lt. Howard Black says the officer won't be identified until after his or her family is notified and a psychiatric evaluation is completed, likely within 72 hours.

The sheriff's office is investigating under a 2015 state law that requires police to get outside help reviewing officer shootings.