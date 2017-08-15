Police: Suspected cosmetics thieves sought

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

A beauty store in Vero Beach is facing the ugly truth it's out $1,800 worth of cosmetics.

Two women were seen taking more than 30 items in their purses and leaving the store without paying, according to Vero Beach Police.

It happened on August 7 around 8:45 p.m.

Police said the women were captured on the store's surveillance system.

One woman is described as a white female, approximately 5'4", 115 lbs, with long blonde wavy hair. Police say she was wearing a black dress, black shoes and glasses, and carrying a large brown purse.

The second woman is also white, approximately 5'4", 120 lbs, with long curly brown hair. She was wearing a blue shirt, white pants, and sandals and carrying a large giraffe-print bag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Brumley at (772) 978-4604 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.