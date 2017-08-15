2 Arrested in Georgia in Boynton Beach shooting

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Two men have been arrested in Georgia in connection with the shooting of a Boynton Beach man on August 9, 2017.

Roland Joseph Jr., 20, and Derrick Michael Todd, 22, both of Boynton Beach, were taken into custody in Ty Ty, Georgia by members of the U.S. Marshals South Florida Regional Task Force.

They are charged with attempted first degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm in the shooting of Jacob McVey on August 9 in the 200 block of Southwest 6th Street. McVey remains in critical condition.

Roland Joseph Jr. is additionally charged with felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition.