Man accused of impersonating cop, beating woman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of impersonating cop, beating woman

Story Video: Click here

A Boynton Beach woman recorded on her cellphone the moment she says a man claiming to be a cop stopped her and beat her up.

Marc Vanburen stepped out in front of the woman’s vehicle Monday evening while she was driving near the 700 block of NE 7th St, according to a police report.

Vanburen told her he’s a sheriff and to not speed in the neighborhood, the report states.

The woman told officers she yelled at Vanburen to get away from her car so she could drive away.

When he didn’t move, she says she starting filming the incident on her cellphone. That’s when Vanburen tried to take away her phone, officers say.

The woman says she tried defending herself as Vanburen was hitting on her head.

In the video, a man police identify as Vanburen is heard yelling “you’re hitting a cop” several times.

The woman says Vanburen kicked her driver-side door as she drove away. Police estimated the damage at $1,000.

An officer went back to the area where the woman said she was attacked and asked people if they knew the man in the video, the report states. One person pointed to an apartment and Vanburen answered the door, the officer wrote.

Vanburen told the officer the woman tried to run him over and he went to talk to her when she hit him.

He said he told her he is a sheriff to get her to stop her car, according to police. The officer reported that Vanburen is not a sworn officer, nor is he associated with any law enforcement agency.

Police arrested Vanburen and say the woman identified him in a photo lineup.

Vanburen is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, resisting without violence, burglary, and battery.

Records show at least eight people have been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in Palm Beach County since 2014.

Vanburen is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $35,000 bond.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.