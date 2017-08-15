Man accused of impersonating cop, beating woman

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

Story Video: Click here

A Boynton Beach woman recorded on her cellphone the moment she says a man claiming to be a cop stopped her and beat her up.

Marc Vanburen stepped out in front of the woman’s vehicle Monday evening while she was driving near the 700 block of NE 7th St, according to a police report.

Vanburen told her he’s a sheriff and to not speed in the neighborhood, the report states.

The woman told officers she yelled at Vanburen to get away from her car so she could drive away.

When he didn’t move, she says she starting filming the incident on her cellphone. That’s when Vanburen tried to take away her phone, officers say.

The woman says she tried defending herself as Vanburen was hitting on her head.

In the video, a man police identify as Vanburen is heard yelling “you’re hitting a cop” several times.

The woman says Vanburen kicked her driver-side door as she drove away. Police estimated the damage at $1,000.

An officer went back to the area where the woman said she was attacked and asked people if they knew the man in the video, the report states. One person pointed to an apartment and Vanburen answered the door, the officer wrote.

Vanburen told the officer the woman tried to run him over and he went to talk to her when she hit him.

He said he told her he is a sheriff to get her to stop her car, according to police. The officer reported that Vanburen is not a sworn officer, nor is he associated with any law enforcement agency.

Police arrested Vanburen and say the woman identified him in a photo lineup.

Vanburen is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, resisting without violence, burglary, and battery.

Records show at least eight people have been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in Palm Beach County since 2014.

Vanburen is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $35,000 bond.