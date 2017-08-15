Indian River County: No to pot dispensaries

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

Speech in hand, Joseph Cassano went to Tuesday’s Indian River County Commission meeting not to talk about himself, but his dad.

“He just got home from his 14th surgery and his fourth artificial shoulder," said Cassano.

The 29-year-old Cassano says his dad wanted to try something other than pain meds, so the pair went to Nevada recently so his father could sample medical marijuana. “He found that they worked better than the pharmaceuticals that he’s prescribed at the moment.”

Cassano hoped to convince commissioners not to pass a new ordinance banning medical marijuana dispensaries in the unincorporated county.

“Without him being able to access medical marijuana in an easy way. Easier than it is now, he might not make it," said the Vero Beach area resident.

Commissioners approved the ordinance unanimously.

The county’s main concern came after the state passed a law that dispensaries had to be treated like any pharmacy, and no distance limitations could be put in place.

“The dispensaries themselves are not the issue. It’s the collateral of what could happen near a dispensary that was the commission concern," said Commission Chair Joseph Flescher.

The county did agree to come back in about a year's time and look at the issue again. The chairman says the commission represents a county where two-thirds of the voters came out in support of medical marijuana.

Cassano says the willingness to revisit the issue gives him hope that maybe there’ll be a change.



