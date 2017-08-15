Stranger peers into windows, causes concern

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

On Thursday, Kim Kerner and her husband rushed home from work after seeing something disturbing on their doorbell camera.

The video shows the woman holding a baby, trying to peek inside the home and lifting the doormat.

"It just looked very suspicious to us, so we hurried home," said Kerner.

When they got to the neighborhood, Kerner and her husband caught up with the woman.

"She was like you know bubbly like, 'oh I was just admiring it,' like there was no problem," said Kerner.

Kerner's husband asked her why she was looking underneath the doormat.

"She said that her baby's carriage got caught up in the mat and you can clearly see in the video that it did not," added Kerner.

In the video, you can hear the woman making comments about the home, asking if anyone was home. Other neighbors have reported seeing her knocking on other doors as well.

Kerner said she didn't notice it that day, but realized a package the post office confirmed it delivered was missing.

"They said it was delivered 15 minutes before she got there," said Kerner who later pulled up her doorbell camera video and confirmed the postal worker had arrived at 4:52. "It was just a makeup thing, it was small."

When Kerner took a closer look at the video with the stranger she noticed something she did not see before. The woman appears to have something being her iPad and drops it into the stroller.

"It's just terrible. She's using this poor child. She's using the baby as a cover," said Kerner.

Another neighbor reached out to WPTV and said her package was also stolen.

"I really think we, because you live in a gated community you let your guard down," added Kerner.

Kerner has filed a police report. She said her community is now adding keypad locks to the pedestrian gates.