Girl lured by babysitting, forced into sex work

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) -- Authorities say a New Jersey couple lured a 17-year-old girl to a motel for a babysitting job then forced her to take drugs and work as a prostitute for 10 days.

The Attorney General's office says 19-year-old Christopher White and 28-year-old Adria Regn face numerous charges, including human trafficking of a minor. They were indicted Monday.

Authorities say the pair lured the teen to a motel room in October, asking her to babysit Regn's two young children. But they instead allegedly gave her methamphetamine, forced her to have sex with several men each day and threatened to beat her if she ran off.

Authorities say the girl eventually escaped after the two fell asleep.

White and Regn are being represented by public defenders who declined to comment.

