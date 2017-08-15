Girl lured by babysitting, forced into sex work

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) -- Authorities say a New Jersey couple lured a 17-year-old girl to a motel for a babysitting job then forced her to take drugs and work as a prostitute for 10 days.

The Attorney General's office says 19-year-old Christopher White and 28-year-old Adria Regn face numerous charges, including human trafficking of a minor. They were indicted Monday.

Authorities say the pair lured the teen to a motel room in October, asking her to babysit Regn's two young children. But they instead allegedly gave her methamphetamine, forced her to have sex with several men each day and threatened to beat her if she ran off.

Authorities say the girl eventually escaped after the two fell asleep.

White and Regn are being represented by public defenders who declined to comment.