Car thieves working daylight hours in Martin Co.

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

In the tranquil community of Sewall’s Point, a man came home Monday, parked his car in the garage, and went inside to leash his dog for a walk. Suddenly he heard his car backing away.

“Over the last year, we’ve noticed a tremendous increase in the number of car thefts in Martin County," said Lt. Mike Dougherty.

Detectives said the victim left his key fob in a cup holder.

That same day, In Martin’s Crossing off Kanner Highway, a man parked his car outside a home and, while leaving the car running, went inside for just a minute. But that’s all the time needed for the bad guys to take that car.

“Between 1 and 5 in the afternoon where peak times are. Subjects come up, two or three in a vehicle. They’ll pull up to a house that you or I or anyone may live in. They’ll start running around and checking doors and seeing if keys are in cars," said Lt. Dougherty.

Detectives say a suspicious SUV was called in. It was discovered stolen from Miami-Dade County. Deputies saw the suspect and stolen vehicles heading on I-95 but had to call off the pursuit because of traffic and the weather.

These types of crimes have law enforcement again reminding people to be aware of their surroundings.

“If you notice a person or vehicle that doesn’t belong in your neighborhood, call us. We’re more than happy to come out, take a look and find out who they are and what they’re doing there," said Lt. Dougherty.

