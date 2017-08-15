Car thieves working daylight hours in Martin Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car thieves working daylight hours in Martin Co.

In the tranquil community of Sewall’s Point, a man came home Monday, parked his car in the garage, and went inside to leash his dog for a walk.  Suddenly he heard his car backing away.

“Over the last year, we’ve noticed a tremendous increase in the number of car thefts in Martin County," said Lt. Mike Dougherty.

Detectives said the victim left his key fob in a cup holder. 

That same day, In Martin’s Crossing off Kanner Highway, a man parked his car outside a home and, while leaving the car running, went inside for just a minute.  But that’s all the time needed for the bad guys to take that car.

“Between 1 and 5 in the afternoon where peak times are.  Subjects come up, two or three in a vehicle.  They’ll pull up to a house that you or I or anyone may live in. They’ll start running around and checking doors and seeing if keys are in cars," said Lt. Dougherty.

Detectives say a suspicious SUV was called in. It was discovered stolen from Miami-Dade County.  Deputies saw the suspect and stolen vehicles heading on I-95 but had to call off the pursuit because of traffic and the weather. 

These types of crimes have law enforcement again reminding people to be aware of their surroundings.

“If you notice a person or vehicle that doesn’t belong in your neighborhood, call us.  We’re more than happy to come out, take a look and find out who they are and what they’re doing there," said Lt. Dougherty.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.