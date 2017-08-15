Concern over algae containing microcystin

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

NC KKK leader: 'I'm glad that girl died' during Virginia protest

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Violence adds momentum to removal of Confederate statues

Is it a concern or nothing to worry about?

The Department of Environmental Protection confirms that recent samples of blue-green algae from Lake Okeechobee contain high levels of toxic microcystin.

The toxic levels for this sample were 815 mg.

The World Health Organization considers just 10 mg to be hazardous.

JP Sasser in Pahokee says algae on the lake this time of the year is normal.

"We know this is a natural occurrence," said Sasser.

Many say that recent sample is not normal.

DEP found the toxins earlier this month. When officials returned a week later no algae was present.

We've learned more samples were taken Monday at the same location.

The toxins are on the mind of Mike Conner in Martin County.

"80 times the level that the World Health Organization deems as dangerous," said Conner.

Many are concerned should lake levels rise.

"This becomes fresh overnight if these are open. It's a great breeding ground for the algal blooms to grow," said Conner.

Sasser says there's no need to panic.

"Don't think there needs to be this frenzy they're trying to build up about it," said Sasser.

Though all can agree the lake levels need to stay put.