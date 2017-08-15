PBSO: Arrest made in deputy attack

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

DJ in Taylor Swift case wasn't interested in backing down

DJ in Taylor Swift case wasn't interested in backing down

Story Video: Click here

UPDATE: According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, an arrest has been made in the Lake Worth deputy attack.

The suspect that umbushed the deputy has been identified as 27-year-old Gerlo Ulysse, "G-Lo."

Ulysse has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon. He should be attending first appearance in the Wednesday morning.

EARLIER STORY:

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy was attacked just after midnight on Sunday morning in Lake Worth.

PBSO says a deputy was conducting a business check in the alleyway of 1011 7th Avenue South in Lake Worth at 12:30 a.m.

The deputy was flagged down by an unknown black male in the alleyway. Upon making contact, PBSO says the deputy was ambushed and struck on the right side of his face with a blunt object described as a shank/nail.

The deputy was transported to the hospital, was treated and released.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5' 8" tall, slim build, scruffy beard/facial hair, wearing a black shirt with white letters/logo on the front, and unknown color of denim shorts.

The suspect fled on foot and was last seen running eastbound from 1011 7th Avenue South (across from South H street).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Division at 561-688-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.