Call from UPS leads to false identity arrest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Call from UPS leads to false identity arrest

Martin County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who they say had a package delivered to a home that wasn't his. And he tried to sign for it. 

Investigators say Paul Ramsay flagged down two UPS drivers trying to track down a package to be delivered to a Palm City address. 

Deputies responded and said they watched Ramsay sign for an order of iPhones. He admitted he was sent from Fort Lauderdale to sign for the package.

