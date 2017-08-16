Driver crashes into 3 power poles in Manalapan - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver crashes into 3 power poles in Manalapan

Most of the power is back on for residents in Manalapan after a driver crashed into three utility poles early Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver of a blue van, whose name has not been released, crashed into three poles along Ocean Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

Just after 4 a.m., power crews were still working to replace a couple power poles taken out by the van. One lane of Ocean Boulevard is blocked while crews finish repairing the utility lines. 

Police haven't said if the driver was charged. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.