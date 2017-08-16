1 Injured in Royal Palm accidental shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Injured in Royal Palm accidental shooting

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accidental shooting that injured a person Wednesday morning in Royal Palm Beach. 

The shooting occurred at a home in the 10400 block of Oliver Lane just after 6 a.m.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said one patient was taken to the hospital by Trauma Hawk.

Chopper 5 flew over the home at 6:45 a.m. and multiple PBSO vehicles and crime tape was posted outside the home.

