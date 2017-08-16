Nanny charged in kidnapping transferred to PBC - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Nanny charged in kidnapping transferred to PBC

Story Video: Click here

A nanny arrested in Miami last week in connection with a 4-year-old Jupiter boy's kidnapping was transferred to Palm Beach County overnight.

 

The nanny, Blanca Ledy Castro, 57, was being held in Miami-Dade County but booked at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Palm Beach County Jail.

The child, Dominic Caprio, was located and safely returned to his mother Friday afternoon after an Amber Alert was issued.

Castro faces a charge of kidnapping a minor. 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.