Brio recalls baby rattles for choking hazard - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Brio recalls baby rattles for choking hazard

Story Video: Click here

(NBC) - A children's rattle has been recalled due to choking hazards.

Brio soft hammer rattle toys have been recalled due to the wooden rings on the rattle, which can crack and pose a choking hazard to children.

RELATED: More recall news

About 1,500 items were sold at specialty stores such as home goods and Nordstrom as well as online on Amazon.com. 

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby rattles and contact brio for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a replacement product of similar value. 

Courtesy NBC News Channel
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.