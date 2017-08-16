All lanes back open after I-95 SB crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All lanes back open after I-95 SB crash



A rollover crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Riviera Beach caused heavy delays Wednesday morning.

The wreck occurred around 7 a.m. near the Blue Heron Boulevard exit.

All lanes are back open after four were closed earlier.

At 8 a.m., traffic was backed up to PGA Boulevard.

