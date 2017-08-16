Palm Beach Zoo welcomes koala named Katherine

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Palm Beach Zoo is welcoming a female koala from the Los Angeles Zoo.

Zoo curator Nancy Nill said in a news release that Katherine the koala is part of the Species Survival Plan. She made her coast-to-coast journey on a commercial flight and will be quarantined for 30 days, which is mandatory for all incoming animals at the West Palm Beach zoo.

Nill says the quarantine will take place in an area that's adjacent to the zoo's Koala Forest habitat. Guests will be able to see Katherine during this time.

After the quarantine period, she'll meet Oz, the zoo's male koala who arrived in May 2010 from the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, South Carolina. Nill says zoo officials "can't wait to see the relationship between these two develop."