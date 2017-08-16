Palm Beach Zoo welcomes koala named Katherine - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Zoo welcomes koala named Katherine

Story Video: Click here

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Palm Beach Zoo is welcoming a female koala from the Los Angeles Zoo.

Zoo curator Nancy Nill said in a news release that Katherine the koala is part of the Species Survival Plan. She made her coast-to-coast journey on a commercial flight and will be quarantined for 30 days, which is mandatory for all incoming animals at the West Palm Beach zoo.

Nill says the quarantine will take place in an area that's adjacent to the zoo's Koala Forest habitat. Guests will be able to see Katherine during this time.

After the quarantine period, she'll meet Oz, the zoo's male koala who arrived in May 2010 from the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, South Carolina. Nill says zoo officials "can't wait to see the relationship between these two develop."

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.