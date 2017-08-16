Man charged in death of athlete's dad in court - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man charged in death of athlete's dad in court

The man accused in connection with the death of the father of a football star at a West Palm Beach strip club is asking for changes to a court order.

Paul Senat says he wants contact with Sugar Daddy's, a club he owns a part of and from which he is being ordered to stay away.

Deputies say Senat was careless when he was moving an AK-47 off a shelf at the club.

The gun accidentally went off and killed Darryl Rudolph who was in an adjacent room making repairs.

Rudolph is the father of Travis Rudolph, who has signed with the New York Giants and previously played for Florida State University.

Senat is facing a manslaughter charge.

A judge took no action on Senat's request Wednesday. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.