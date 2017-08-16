More arrests made in toppling of statue

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- A North Carolina sheriff has arrested more protesters in connection with the toppling of a Confederate statue.

Durham County deputies took two people away in handcuffs Wednesday at a court hearing for another demonstrator who was arrested the previous day.

A news release identified them as Dante Strobino and Ngoc Loan Tran. On Tuesday, Takiyah Thompson was arrested at a news conference where she identified herself as the woman who climbed the statue and attached the rope used to pull it down.

All three face felony charges related to inciting and participating in a riot that damaged property. Investigators plan more arrests.

The statue in Durham came down Monday night after Thompson attached the rope and demonstrators on the ground then pulled the bronze Confederate soldier from its pedestal. The toppling followed deadly violence over the weekend during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.