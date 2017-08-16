More arrests made in toppling of statue - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

More arrests made in toppling of statue

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- A North Carolina sheriff has arrested more protesters in connection with the toppling of a Confederate statue.

Durham County deputies took two people away in handcuffs Wednesday at a court hearing for another demonstrator who was arrested the previous day.

A news release identified them as Dante Strobino and Ngoc Loan Tran. On Tuesday, Takiyah Thompson was arrested at a news conference where she identified herself as the woman who climbed the statue and attached the rope used to pull it down.

All three face felony charges related to inciting and participating in a riot that damaged property. Investigators plan more arrests.

The statue in Durham came down Monday night after Thompson attached the rope and demonstrators on the ground then pulled the bronze Confederate soldier from its pedestal. The toppling followed deadly violence over the weekend during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.