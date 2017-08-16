School no longer allowing snack time in class - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

School no longer allowing snack time in class

JUPITER, Fla. – With the start of the new school year, Lighthouse Elementary School in Jupiter is trying out not allowing students to eat snacks in their classrooms prior to lunchtime.

Julie Houston Trieste, media relations specialist for the School District of Palm Beach County’s Office of Communications, said snacks created a time challenge in the classrooms because parents would send foods such as fruit or liquids that would take longer to eat and make a mess, so snack time turned into a 20 to 30 minute event every day.

Plus, Houston Trieste said children would eat a snack then throw away their lunches.

She said the school is trying out the new policy this first week of school to see how it will work.

She also said concerns over food allergies prompted the change.

Lighthouse Elementary is encouraging parents to feed their children a nutritious breakfast or have their children eat breakfast for free at school, so children are sustained until lunchtime.

Houston Trieste said the principal has more than 200 emergency snacks in her office that are available if children need them. The principal said nobody has needed them so far and she’s not going to let anybody go hungry.

The principal communicated with the parents about this change and has also spoken one-on-one with those who have concerns, Houston Trieste said.

