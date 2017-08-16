$250K bond for Nanny charged in kidnapping

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

DJ in Taylor Swift case wasn't interested in backing down

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

Bond was set at $250,000 for the nanny arrested in Miami last week in connection with a 4-year-old Jupiter boy's kidnapping and who was transferred to Palm Beach County overnight.

Blanca Ledy Castro, 57, was being held in Miami-Dade County but booked at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Palm Beach County Jail.

The child, Dominic Caprio, was located and safely returned to his mother Friday afternoon after an Amber Alert was issued.

Castro faces a charge of kidnapping a minor.

In court Wednesday morning her private attorney said there is no evidence Castro left the home with the child and claimed that this is a dispute between the child's grandfather and mother.

Castro has been working with the grandparents for 7 years.

She was ordered to have no contact with the mother or grandparents.