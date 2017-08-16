$250K bond for Nanny charged in kidnapping

-
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.
Story Video: Click here
Bond was set at $250,000 for the nanny arrested in Miami last week in connection with a 4-year-old Jupiter boy's kidnapping and who was transferred to Palm Beach County overnight.
Blanca Ledy Castro, 57, was being held in Miami-Dade County but booked at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Palm Beach County Jail.
The child, Dominic Caprio, was located and safely returned to his mother Friday afternoon after an Amber Alert was issued.
Castro faces a charge of kidnapping a minor.
In court Wednesday morning her private attorney said there is no evidence Castro left the home with the child and claimed that this is a dispute between the child's grandfather and mother.
Castro has been working with the grandparents for 7 years.
She was ordered to have no contact with the mother or grandparents.Scripps Only Content 2017