Fort Pierce man facing felony child porn charges

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.
FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A Fort Pierce man has been charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a trip from Skype after the company detected a user had uploaded a pornographic image of a child.
The National Center confirmed the information was child pornography and the Skype user was based out of South Florida.
St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies served a search warrant on the home of 22-year-old Martin Joseph Reilly, located in the 6400 block of North U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce where they found 10 video files depicting various sex acts involving children.
Reilly was arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail where he was held on a $37,500 bond.
