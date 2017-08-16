Court hearing in officer-involved shooting case

-
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.
There was another court hearing Wednesday in connection with an officer-involved shooting case.
Nouman Raja, who at the time was working for the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department, will stand trial for the shooting death of drummer Corey Jones.
Raja is no longer employed by the city.
A judge granted his defense team permission to take testimony from certain state witnesses who may have been staying in the hotel next to I-95 where the shooting took place.
The state said it did not intend to call those witnesses at trial and said law enforcement officers had already interviewed them.
Raja was not in court for the hearing. However, the family of Corey Jones was.
Raja's trial is set for April.