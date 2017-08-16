Vietnam-era plane towed to G-Star School of Arts - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vietnam-era plane towed to G-Star School of Arts

A Palm Beach County school dedicated to the arts has added a big prop to its inventory.

It's a Vietnam-era Grumman Mohawk gunship.

The plane was towed to the G-Star School of the Arts in Palm Springs Wednesday.

The school says it will be placed near A WWII Douglas C-47 Skytrain which is on the back lot of G-Star Studios.

G-Star said Paul Pefley, owner of Mohawk Technologies, donated the aircraft.

 

