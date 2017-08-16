Classrooms affected by mold reopening

-
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday. More >>
Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault. More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend. More >>
White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend. More >>
VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Students will be returning to classrooms tomorrow that had been closed because of mold at the Osceola Magnet School in Vero Beach.
Two mold remediation companies were hired to give the 600, 700 and 800 wings of the school a deep cleaning.
The School District of Indian River County says testing reports indicate satisfactory results for the affected wings.
Teachers will be able to move back into their classrooms in the 600 wing this afternoon and students will resume classes in those rooms tomorrow.
The 700 and 800 wings will remain closed pending results at the end of the week.
Parents were allowed to keep their kids home from the school on Monday because of the mold.